Julian Alvarez says "every game is a final" for Manchester City between now and the end of the season.

The World Cup winner scored as Pep Guardiola's side beat Fulham on Sunday to return to the top of the Premier League table for the first time since February.

After the match, Alvarez told City's website: "This is where we wanted to be at the start of the season.

"Everyone's put in really good work and now we've reached the top we need to defend it. Every game is a final for us and everyone's going to pull together to make that final effort."

Alvarez now has 15 goals in all competitions for City and made the most of a rare start.

He said: "It was really nice to score here, a really important goal at an important point of the match.

"We knew it would never be easy coming here because of the pitch and because of how good Fulham are as a team. We were very happy to withstand the pressure and hold out."