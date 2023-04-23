Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil said: "We didn't manage to cope with West Ham's biggest threat, they was direct and put balls in the box - they were miles better than us in both boxes today.

"The key moment is going one and two nil down against a team happy to sit back and then it is difficult to break them down.

"We knew their two biggest threats would be balls in the box and counter attacks. We didn't cope well enough.

"There is not too much to be said about the performance and we will review and move on to the next game. There is a clear reason why we couldn't compete today. Form is in a good place from the last few weeks and it showed how hard it is in the Premier League and what can happen, we have to rest and go again Thursday."

On dwelling on the loss: "We always do park it, but there is a lesson to learn and we cannot play like that in both boxes and we should have scored goals today in the opportunities we had."