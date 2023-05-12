Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's recent form gives him hope for next season and shows "we are still there".

The Reds have won their last six and are unbeaten in eight, which Klopp said is vital for next season.

"This period is super important for us because it gives us a massive hint how it could look," he said.

"We all know we are in the early stages and we have to train a lot and work a lot. That’s why it’s so important we started it early. Everyone knows we go in the right direction is really helpful."

Of Liverpool's 18 Premier League wins this season, only five have been on the road and Klopp blames the lack of consistency for the position his side find themselves in.

He said: "Our away record is still not brilliant.

"Anfield is a massive help and a boost in a lot of moments. That is no secret. But we have three, four, 5,000 people away and they are completely mad. They are completely on their toes for the whole 95 minutes. They are really excited and I love the away atmosphere these people create.

"We are just not consistent enough. We needed help from the outside this season and didn’t use it always. That’s why we are in the position we are."

The Reds have the second best home record in the Premier League but away from home that drops to ninth, perhaps an explanation for their struggle to make the top four.

"We played a really bad season and still we have 62 points," he said. "It’s strange. There is still quality in the boys. To show up and show again that we are able to do special things I am really happy about.

"Winning six games in a row is special. If it was easy we and other teams would have done it much more often.

"This part of the season gave us a clear sign we are still there. Not everything is bad about us and around us. We had a bad season, that’s it but let’s see what we can make of it."