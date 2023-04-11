Celtic boss knew January signing would excel - gossip

"From the moment I spoke to him I knew he'd do for me," says Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou of right-back Alistair Johnston, who joined the club in January and has excelled for the Scottish Premiership leaders. (Glasgow Times - subscription required), external

Reo Hatate will miss Celtic's trip to face Kilmarnock on Sunday but will not be out long term. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Former Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas criticises Rangers' focus, saying it should be on winning the Scottish Cup not complaining to the Scottish FA after Saturday's Old Firm defeat. (Express), external