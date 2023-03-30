'Good call' or a 'lazy decision'? - your views on Robson's extended audition

We asked for your views on Barry Robson being given an extended stay as Aberdeen manager.

Here’s what you said.

Paul: 100% earned the right to see the season out and earn a chance at a full contract. Good luck to him.

Allan: Having someone to manage the club who knows it inside out, has a sound management team behind him and has an old hand like Craig Brown about the place to impart advice is a better shout than bringing in a total stranger who couldn’t find Aberdeen on a map previously. Come on Robson’s Reds.

Fred: Really pleased at this announcement, he has been a real asset to the club for a long time and he and his staff will continue to bring a real boost to the first team. A very sound appointment!

Alan: Appointing Robson was the cheap option. Sacking the previous manager who was a failure and paying him and others cost the Dons a small fortune once again. Hopefully they have learnt some lessons and will take more time for long-term decisions on the management team. I still question the football director Mr Gunn and his lack of experience and know-how in his job.

Dennis: Typical Aberdeen response to save money. Obviously the standard of applications fell short of expectations. What will happen to Robson if he fails to deliver European football? A big risk to take with the current standard of players. Fourth or lower will be a failure but not his fault.

Bob: It’s a good call to have Barry in charge for the rest of the season, he is not as experienced as some other people but he seems to have the team on board with what he’s trying to accomplish at Aberdeen so yes give him a chance.

Stuart: Barry deserves the opportunity to be the manager for the remainder of the season and who knows maybe beyond that. The upcoming games before the split could be a defining factor.

Jim: As usual, so much promise, but nothing delivered. Third best team in Scotland? When?

Cameron: Fine to the end of the season but Robson has been a part of two failed managerial teams, caretakers almost never work out, I pray Aberdeen aren't pressured by fans who don't understand the sport in making another poor appointment.

Mike: It’s taken eight weeks to come to this decision. Something is not right between the walls of AFC. It’s a lazy decision.

Donald: Welcome Robson's extended appointment albeit I reckon that he has got a really ineffectual football management board out of jail. Who knows who they would have appointed had Barry's short period so far been poor.

Fraser: Barry has gotten the fundamentals right. The team looks to be taking shape and the players seem to enjoy working with him and Steve Agnew, but the search for a full-time manager must continue in case Barry is unsuccessful. More importantly, we require a real director of football if the club is to move forward with this coach/director of football model.

Duncan: Barry has proved most of the clubs critics wrong in short order. Turned a collection of malcontents into a well-drilled, hard-working team of determined battlers who are fighting for each other. Every performance under Barry has shown progression.

Euan: There was frustration from the fans on the lack of an appointment. In hindsight, it's been a blessing. Robson has proven to be a calm head, excellent motivator and judge of character. Agnew's appointment is a real coup for Robson and Aberdeen.

Steve: Said all along that Robbo was the man Aberdeen should put in charge. He's got the whole team playing proper football and with a smile on their faces. The issue now is will he be allowed to target future summer signings, or if things go wrong, do they approach the other two candidates that were interviewed along with Robbo?

Martin: Top-four finish he should get an extended contract, top six he should be considered for the job.