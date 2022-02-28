Wolves need Neto to reignite European push

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Like snaps of a stage hypnotist’s fingers, two narrow defeats in London in four days have suddenly changed the mood.

This time last week, Wolves were the team with real momentum among the group of potential fourth-placed finishers, but now they are back below the dotted line, the European places still in sight, but not quite in reach. Their apparently iron-clad team spirit notwithstanding, there will no doubt be some sense of disappointment for the Wolves players after those results, as there is among the supporters.

Their European hopes are not over. Twelve games remain, and the first six of them are all against teams currently in the bottom half of the table. Aside from Arsenal, the other contenders have all shown recent inconsistencies. Some perspective is also helpful: eighth place, with some notable performances and wins behind them this season, is still appreciably better than some were fearing for a Wolves squad under new management and not greatly bolstered after a listless year. This would all have seemed dream-like only five years ago.

However, these two games perhaps also shone a light on why Wolves’ current league position is an honest reflection of their current standing. At full strength, they are a major obstacle for even the best sides in the league. Yesterday, though, Bruno Lage clearly felt he had to make a substantial number of changes given his team had given their all on Thursday night, and their strength was sapped.

This is not to decry the efforts of the players who turned out. The often-criticised Fabio Silva, for example, battled tirelessly with relatively little support, but was not competing with Kurt Zouma on equal terms.

A third substitute appearance for Pedro Neto offered more encouragement. Over the last week he has clocked up about an hour of first-team football in short, lively bursts, and one trademark direct sprint from halfway towards the West Ham goal gave evidence that all his circuits are switching back on after the long lay-off.

The caution about rushing him back is entirely understandable – and we are not privy to the detailed fitness data no doubt being studied, as well as the player’s own feelings - but there must be an acute temptation to start him next weekend. Wolves need him now.