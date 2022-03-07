Derby defeat raises more questions for United

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Manchester United were a shambles at Manchester City. The only positive was that this defeat could and should have been far heavier.

This was down to goalkeeper David de Gea, who stood alone between City and a victory margin that might have been even more embarrassing.

United look dysfunctional both as a team and a club at the moment and this shocking performance brought all their problems into sharp relief.

Nowhere was it more obvious than in defence, where captain Harry Maguire’s horror show summed up just how bad United were.

And what has happened to Bruno Fernandes?

The midfield force who shone so brightly after first coming to Old Trafford is now more prominent for his constant debates with officials and over-reaction to routine physical challenges than his creation.

Ralf Rangnick will not be Manchester United’s next manager but he will surely have some interesting briefing notes on this current squad to pass on to his successor – not a lot of it flattering on this evidence.