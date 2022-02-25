Mark Lawrenson takes on Feeder bassist and Chelsea fan Taka in this week's predictions.

The Blues face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday and Taka is somewhat envious of the Reds' attacking riches but thinks Thomas Tuchel's side have other issues, not just Lukaku.

"In the summer, like everyone else, I thought Lukaku was the proper striker we were waiting for," Taka told BBC Sport. "For some reason, though, it hasn't worked out that way.

"I think they have to work harder to gel together. At the moment, Lukaku is asking for the ball, but it is as if the team decide he is in the wrong position and don't pass to him.

"Liverpool are very different when they attack. They all come forward together and it is so good to watch. It is going to be hard to stop them.

"Tuchel is a great manager and we have lots of good youngsters, so there are plenty of positives for Chelsea at the moment. I am sure they just need time to sort the Lukaku situation out, but the other thing we need to improve as well is our consistency.

"When we play well, we are a really exciting team. We just need to be able to put in a really steady and solid performance when we're not at our best, like Manchester City and Liverpool seem to do.

"We haven't been able to do that often this season, which is why we're not in the Premier League title race anymore, but there is still a lot to play for - starting on Sunday."

Find out how Lawro and Taka think this weekend's Premier League fixtures and Carabao Cup final will go