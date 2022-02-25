Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says there have been no discussions about extending Conor Gallagher's stay with the Eagles but the midfielder is "really happy" in south London.

The England international struck the decisive second goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win at Watford, taking his season's Premier League tally to eight - one more than any player at his parent club Chelsea.

Asked if he wants to keep the loan signing beyond the summer, Vieira said: "We honestly didn't speak about it. We know that we will have him for the year and you never know what can happen.

"When you are looking at the way he is playing, I believe Conor is really happy in our football club. He knows how important he is for the team and the club.

"He is enjoying his game. For a player like that, what is important is to keep playing week after week because that will allow him to improve. I think we give him the support he needs for him to be on the field and to express his talent."

Wilfried Zaha's late double against Watord saw him draw level with Gallagher as Palace's joint-top goal-scorer this season, with three of those coming since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this month.

"The challenge for Wilfried and for the team is to be consistent with that kind of performance," Vieira added. "There is no doubt about the quality and what he can do.

"At Palace, Wilfried is at home and he has been really good for this football club and I strongly believe he still has a lot to give."