S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

Wolves academy coaches Steve Davis and James Collins will take training this morning following the dismissal of Bruno Lage.

Chairman Jeff Shi is unlikely to speak to the Wolves squad directly after taking the decision to axe Lage following a run of one win in 15 Premier League games going back to last season.

No timescale has been put on bringing in a replacement, although it is not thought likely a new man will be in the dug-out for Saturday’s trip to Chelsea.

Given the large number of Portuguese players in their squad, it would be no surprise if Wolves utilised their close relationship with super-agent Jorge Mendes in bringing in a new manager.

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is the early favourite for the role.

After the trip to Chelsea, Wolves have crucial games against Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Leicester, the three clubs either below them or immediately above them in the Premier League table.