Neilson knows Euro schedule can't be an excuse

Following his side's 3-0 win away to Motherwell, Robbie Neilson said: "We knew it was going to be a really tough game, Stevie has got them playing really well, but the biggest thing for us was getting the three points.

"We knew after the previous European trip we had we came back and got beat, but playing for Hearts you can't do that. You have to win on the Thursday and win again on the Sunday, and we've managed to do that, which is great.

"It was two teams that wanted to win the game. Sometimes you play a team that want to sit in and try and get set-plays. But Motherwell were very open, they try to play and create chances.

"We rode our luck at times, got the three goals, so all and all I am delighted. The most important thing is we go into the international break third in the league."