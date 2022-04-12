Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Chelsea travel to Real Madrid looking to overturn a 3-1 first-leg deficit and, thanks to the removal of the away goals rule, only need to score a minimum of two goals, not three, at the Bernabeu to stay in the tie.

The memories of the recent defeats to Madrid and Brentford were exorcised with a comprehensive drubbing of Southampton on Saturday and with Kai Havertz and Mason Mount in fine form, the team knows it has the ability to create and score chances.

It will be interesting to see if Timo Werner starts again as while he notched two goals at the weekend, he could have had six all on his own. The German somehow managed a "hat-trick" of striking the left post, right post and crossbar at St Mary's.

Just as his stint at Stamford Bridge might be drawing to a close, like many Chelsea striking flops in recent memory - Fernando Torres to name one - he could have another key moment left in him, as the Blues seek to add to their World Club Cup and European Super Cup wins this year.

Of course, while the Blues need to score goals, at the back they must tie up at least one of Karim Benzema or Vinicius Jr, if not both, and with that in mind it was interesting to see Andreas Christensen retain his place in the side at the weekend.

Thomas Tuchel's sides have proven difficult to beat during his time at Stamford Bridge and will need all of that resilience and possibly more to secure another famous win on Spanish soil if they are to stay in the competition.

Here's hoping anyway!