Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

Although a win would have been ideal, the big thing for Liverpool was not to lose. They may not have gone top, but a draw away at Etihad Stadium is a good result in anyone’s book.

The title was never going to be decided yesterday but a City win would have given them a huge advantage with seven games left. So, to coin a well-worn phrase, it’s still “game on”.

I’m sure Jurgen Klopp was concerned going in at half-time trailing, but he got an instant response, and from then on it became a game that might have gone either way – City had chances to win it, but Liverpool always looked capable going forward.

The Reds were again resilient, a quality they boast in bucketloads. The historic quadruple is still a possibility – and with this team, anything is possible.

Liverpool’s league run-in looks harder on paper, with Manchester United and Everton still to play – games that don’t always go with the form book, and Tottenham are still to come to Anfield too.

If Liverpool are to pull it off, they’ll have to do it the hard way, and they’ll need City to slip up somewhere. But seven games is a lot of football, and if this title race goes to the final day, I wouldn’t be at all surprised.