Former Burnley midfielder Paul Weller, who made over 250 appearances for the club, has been speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about the decision to sack Sean Dyche:

"It’s massive news, no one really expected it. He has been backed by the board for so long and to do it so late in the season is a really big surprise.

"Sean Dyche has had to take the ultimate punishment. He has been superb for Burnley - nine and a half years. He has been a god around this area so it’s a really big shock.

"What he has done at Burnley is unbelievable, he has done it on a shoestring. He’s not been supported by any of the chairmen financially like other Premier League managers have been.

"It’s been a really difficult season and I think that’s why everybody is so surprised because the fans love him. Even though we are struggling, we are down in the bottom and it’s looking like relegation, Burnley fans were still loyal to him."