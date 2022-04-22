Chelsea v West Ham: What does the form show?

  • Chelsea have lost just one of their past 15 Premier League home games against West Ham (W10 D4), going down 1-0 in November 2019.

  • West Ham have won three of their past five top-flight games against Chelsea (L2), including a 3-2 win at London Stadium in the reverse fixture this season. The Hammers had only won three of their previous 26 league games against the Blues before this (D6 L17).

  • The Blues have lost just one of their past 25 Premier League London derbies played on a Sunday (W18 D6), with that loss coming at home to Tottenham in April 2018.

  • Hammers manager David Moyes has never won in 16 Premier League away games against Chelsea (D7 L9). There are just two occasions of a manager facing a side more on the road without ever winning, with Moyes also responsible for both of those (18 v Arsenal, 17 v Liverpool).