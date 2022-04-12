Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

I saw a tweet the other day that said, “Men pick their favourite sports team when they're 11 and let it make them upset for the rest of their life”. Actually a lot of us don't have a choice, but it's true that being a Leeds fan is not for the faint-hearted.

As long as a season is undecided, days between games are filled with anxiety. It's been proved that football fans experience dangerous levels of physical stress. Had they done that study on Leeds fans, the scientists would be far more worried.

But there are moments when all that anxiety disappears, to be replaced by optimism, unbridled joy, limbs. When Leeds travelled to Fulham in March last year, it was after five losses in eight games, and without a win in London for three years. At full-time, though there was still work to do, it felt like the moment Leeds secured their Premier League status.

When Jack Harrison smashed in Leeds' third goal at Watford on Saturday, that was one of those moments. The fans, with their bodies draped over rows of seats in the sunshine, singing 'Leeds are staying up', certainly didn't look like they would be “upset for the rest of their life”.

Since the Premier League was converted to 20 teams for the 1995-96 season, an average of 36 points has been needed to avoid relegation. Leeds currently have 33.

By the time they play Crystal Palace on Monday, 25 April, they will have a game in hand over Burnley and the battle to avoid relegation will be much clearer.

Until then we can, for a change, bask in the optimism that only a vital win provides.

