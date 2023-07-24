Alex Howell, BBC Sport in Philadelphia

Emiliano Buendia put in a player-of-the-match performance in the 3-3 draw against Newcastle United.

He was sharp throughout the match and showed strength, speed and the perfect weight of pass to set up Ollie Watkins for the opening goal.

Buendia scored in the first half before doubling his tally in the second. He could have had a hat-trick, which would have capped a very impressive performance.

And Villa boss Unai Emery thinks that there is more to come from the Argentine.

"We are trying to get his quality behind the opponents' midfield line," he said. "Today he did perfect. His performance was very good."