'This is my club' - Sinclair signs new Saints deal

Goalkeeper Ross Sinclair has extended his stay with boyhood club St Johnstone until summer 2026 by signing a new two-year deal.

The 22-year-old has been with Saints since age 12 and made his first-team debut at the end of last season.

Sinclair is currently recovering from a broken arm suffered in a pre-season friendly earlier this month.

"I am delighted to get the deal signed as it has been in the works for a while," he said.

"It was an easy decision for me to stay. I feel like this is my club because I have grown up around the place, I was a ball boy and I used to be a season-ticket holder here.

"The injury has come at the worst time for me, I had just made my debut and started a few games.

"We got the surgery done as soon as possible, they had to break the bone again to help set it properly.

"The surgeon is happy with how it was turned out and I can guarantee everyone I will be back better and stronger."