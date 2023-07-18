Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

Liverpool are determined not to let captain Jordan Henderson go on the cheap, amid links with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Henderson is thought to be a target for Al-Ettifaq, but no talks are taking place about the midfielder between the clubs.

The Anfield club view the 33-year-old, who has two years left on his Reds contract, as an integral member of the team.

He will not be allowed to leave for a fee Liverpool see as being below market value, especially considering some of the prices already paid this summer for players moving to the Saudi Pro League.

The £10m figure being reported falls short of Liverpool’s valuation for Henderson, who is with the squad on their training camp in Germany.