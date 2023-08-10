Brentford have only won their opening league game in two of the past 11 seasons (D5 L4), though they've not lost on matchday one in either of their two Premier League campaigns.

New Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is set to become the first Australian to manage in the Premier League. Including caretakers, just one of Spurs' past 10 managers has lost their first league game in charge (W6 D3), with Andre Villas-Boas going down 2-1 against Newcastle United in August 2012.

The Bees won five of their past six Premier League games in 2022-23, including the final three. They've never won four consecutive games in the competition.

Tottenham have won their past two away London derbies in the Premier League, beating Crystal Palace 4-0 and Fulham 1-0 in January. They'd only won two of their previous 19 before this (D8 L9).

Meanwhile, Brentford are unbeaten in their past nine league London derbies, and have won their past four.