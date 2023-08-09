Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Last season: 14th

Predicted 2023-24 position: 11th

This might be a little over-optimistic as the elation of the Europa Conference League win has been diluted by the departure of Declan Rice and doubts again being cast on the future of manager David Moyes.

There is still time for the Hammers to put it right but there is no doubt that there are clouds on the horizon. Moyes is vastly experienced and his first trophy after such a long career was hugely popular within the game - but he is not daft and he will know he needs signings.

Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez looks on the way for £35m and there are bids in for Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay.

