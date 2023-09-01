Club captain Lloyd Kelly is attracting interest from Tottenham: "He is a really valuable player. He can play centre-back and left-back and we have used him in different positions in the past two games. We want him to be part of the team, but sometimes there are situations you cannot control."

However, he will not let Kelly leave unless the deal is right: "Every party has to finish happy if something is going to happen. It all has to be in balance. If someone leaves, someone else has to arrive."

Iraola was pleased to progress in the Carabao Cup: "It's always good to win games. The most important thing is to be in the next round."

He does not see Jaidon Anthony as a realistic option as a centre-forward: "I prefer him wide, either left or right side. The other night we were struggling to end the game in the middle and he gives us good work-rate and we used him to close it out."