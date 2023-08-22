McGinn's warning to Villa over Hibs tie - gossip

Scotland midfielder John McGinn says he will make sure Aston Villa don't underestimate his former club Hibs in their Europa Conference League play-off and has told his team-mates to expect a "frantic, physical" encounter at Easter Road. (Scottish Sun), external

John McGinn will mute his celebrations if he scores for Aston Villa against Hibs on Thursday in his first competitive game back at Easter Road since his departure in 2018. (Daily Mail, print edition)

