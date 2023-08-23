Former Tottenham captain Ledley King believes prospective new Manchester City signing Jeremy Doku is not a direct replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who left the club for Saudi Arabia this summer.

City have agreed to sign Belgium winger Doku from Rennes in a deal worth £55.4m.

"He's very different to Mahrez, Mahrez was a slower, more jinky player that held onto the ball," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Now I look at the new signing - he's a more dynamic player, he's a player who likes to attack on the outside.

"It's a little bit different to what we're used to seeing from City, normally they're a team who controls the ball and pass pass until the ball's in the back of the net.

"I think Pep's always looking at how he can elevate his team from last season to this and what they can do a bit differently and add. There's no doubt he's [Doku] a very skillful, individual player who is gonna cause a lot of problems."

