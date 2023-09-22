Ross Barkley has returned to full training but this match will come too soon for him to play.

On coming up against his old club Wolves, Edwards said: "It's a club that is special to me personally, four years as a player and a long time as a coach in many different roles. It's a club I know well and still know lots of people there. A lot of my friends today are from my time there. It will be nice to see them but it is business on Saturday."

Despite starting the season with four defeats, Edwards feels Luton are "improving every game" and added: "We're a new team, 12 new players, a lot of change and in a new league. We’re learning and we’re allowed to do that and I think we’ve worked it out pretty quickly, we need results but I think they’re around the corner because we’re on the right track."

Asked whether facing a Wolves side with only three points from five games is a must-win for his team, Edwards said: "I don't think a game can be a must win at this phase of the season, it would be dangerous to go into the game feeling that."

He added: "It will make for a good game because I don't see Wolves backing down, they will see this a good opportunity as well, let's be real, they will see this as a chance for them to get three points."

Edwards said the reaction of fans after defeats makes him "emotional" and added: "I love our fans so much and just really want to get some points for them. They're singing our name and I just really want to reward them with some points as well."