Frank said Rico Henry's serious knee injury which will likely see him miss the rest of the season is "a big loss" as he is "a key player". Frank added: "He started the season fantastically and, in my opinion, he must have been very close to being picked for the Euros. We will find a solution and makes sure we put 11 good players out there."

On the good form of Bryan Mbeumo: "He’s developed so well, he’s a very good finisher, he runs in behind, he arrives in the box, he’s good one v one and producing crosses, he works so hard, and he takes care of the ball. He just needs to keep going."

Frank said it has "very good" to have suspended striker Ivan Toney back in training: "He had that hamstring injury in the final games of last season, he’s fully fit now which means we’ve got four months to focus on improving him."

On Saturday's opponents: "Everton play with high intensity, they play direct, and we need to be aware of the second balls and close down crosses well. On the flip side, we need to be very good in the final third, in terms of the final pass and attacking the gaps in the box."

More from Frank on Everton: "[Manager] Sean Dyche is very experienced. He’s a very good manager and I like him as a person. He’s not shaken, he believes in what he’s doing. I am convinced that he’ll find a way. Looking at performances, it looks like they are still in a fine place."