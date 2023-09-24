Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland at Pittodrie

Make no mistake, this was a big, big win for Aberdeen.

Without one in the league until today’s game, a victory was needed – to get that monkey of their back, and ease some of the pressure that comes with a run like that.

It didn’t matter how they got it, they just had to get it. They did, and in the end in some style too.

Manager Barry Robson will be hoping it can be a real platform upon which his side can now build, and seeing both Miovski and Duk getting their names on the scoresheet today will give him, and the Pittodrie faithful, plenty of belief that can be the case.

As for County, a disappointing afternoon, but the positive is that they have a quickfire chance to exact some revenge, when the sides meet in Dingwall on Viaplay Cup business on Wednesday night.