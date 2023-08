Charlie Reilly comes into the Dundee squad after an injury-hit pre-season. Antonio Portales (knee) and Aaron Donnelly (ankle) remain out while Tyler French is back training.

Hearts are set to be without Barrie McKay after he sustained a knee injury against PAOK on Thursday.

Beni Baningime is back in contention after sitting out the last four games but Peter Haring (ankle), Craig Halkett (knee) and Craig Gordon (leg) are out.