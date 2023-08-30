Simon Stone, BBC Sport

In the era of inverted full-backs, dominance in possession and playing out from the back, it is sometimes nice to be reminded there are other ways of playing the game.

There was something quite satisfying about West Ham's brilliant win at Brighton.

Twenty-two percent possession, fewer shots, fewer shots on target, fewer corners. It's a reminder that statistics only paint part of a picture.

Adherence to and execution of a game plan are far more important factors - add in moments of genuine brilliance such as the control by Jarrod Bowen that led to his goal - and you have a complete performance - just a different one to the type Pep Guardiola aspires to.

Evidently, you cannot - and shouldn't - play like that in every game. But on Saturday, against a side West Ham have such a terrible record against, it was perfect.