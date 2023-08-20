West Ham 3-1 Chelsea: What Pochettino said

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino to Sky Sports: "That's football. Teams like us, we need to get the right balance. I think today there were a few actions we didn't manage well and we concede. We create many chances and we did well in the first half. We should have won the game with our first half.

"In the second half with another isolated action we concede again. To find the space to create clear chances [is difficult] but overall it is this type of game that is difficult to explain. You had the possession, you create and maybe you were the better side but in the end you lose.

"It was the frustration when we miss the penalty. We were playing well and we didn't get the reward. We start the second half a little bit with this belief until we started again to play.

"Also the injury to Carney Chukwuemeka changed a little bit the shape of the team. Then we start again to dominate the game but again we concede. We need to be more strong in this type of situation because we knew West Ham sit deep and counter-attack and set-pieces are really dangerous.

"Disappointed but this is only the beginning. We need to believe in the process. I think we are going to be stronger and for sure be really competitive."