Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed he's ready to tie down winger Ryan Kent on a new contract as he closes in on ensuring striker Alfredo Morelos stays at Ibrox. (Daily Express), external

James Tavernier dreams of ending his career at Rangers as the Ibrox captain finalises talks over a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2026. (Scottish Sun), external

