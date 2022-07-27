Jurgen Klopp's Reds will travel to the King Power Stadium on Saturday for just the second Community Shield meeting between Manchester City and Liverpool.

It's the first time since 2012 that the competition has been held outside of Wembley, when City beat Chelsea 3-2 at Villa Park.

And under Klopp the Reds have lost more games at the King Power Stadium than they have at any other away venue in all competitions.

Liverpool have also lost four of their last six Community Shield appearances, including via a penalty shoot out to City in 2019.

However, six of the last seven competition finals have been won by the FA Cup holders. The only exception being Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Chelsea in 2018.

Including occasions when the Community Shield was shared, only Manchester United (21) and Arsenal (16) have won the trophy more often than Liverpool (15).