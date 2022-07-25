New Rangers signing Ridvan Yilmaz was coveted by clubs across Europe, says Ibrox sporting director Ross Wilson.

Yilmaz has arrived at Ibrox from Besiktas on a five-year deal for an initial fee of £3.4m that could rise to £5.3m with add-ons.

The 21-year-old played 72 times for Besiktas after coming through their youth ranks and has six caps for Turkey.

“Giovanni [Van Bronckhorst] and I were clear in our desire to invest in a high-potential and high-quality left back," said Wilson.

"We have now secured that in the signing of Ridvan. He’s a talented young player who has been coveted throughout Europe following outstanding performances for Besiktas.

"We also know how highly regarded he is in the Turkish national team.

“This is another exciting young player to join our squad, and we are delighted to bring Ridvan to Rangers.”