We asked you for your thoughts after Leicester's opening draw at home against Brentford.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Sharon: How on earth did we let the lead go? The substitution of Dewsbury-Hall doesn’t make sense especially after he scored a fantastic goal to give us a two-nil lead.

Ash: Brentford were only too happy to stroll through and score. If we can't win against a team like Brentford, with a two-goal lead, we've no chance against stronger (the rest of the Premier League) teams.

Dino: Good performance from Leicester for 65 minutes. Yes soft goals given away. Can’t understand why more subs weren’t used as it was so warm out there. Still lots of positives to take. Set-piece defending was better!

Chris: Taking Dewsbury-Hall off was pivotal. He was running the midfield. Taking him off opened up the park for Brentford. Terrible decision when Maddison looked leggy. Should have taken him off and brought on Mendy to act as a spoiler. Leicester would have taken all three points. Manager needs to take a look at his decision making!