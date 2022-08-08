'Brighton's summer might have threatened instability'

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The Seagulls started their sixth successive top-flight season with a historic 2-1 win at Manchester United.

It was the perfect way to begin the campaign given they ended the last one in ninth, the highest position in their entire history, and came despite the loss of central midfielder Yves Bissouma to Tottenham and defender Marc Cucurella to Chelsea for a combined £87.5m.

Those departures, coming after highly respected director of football Dan Ashworth had been placed on gardening leave ahead of him taking up a similar role at Newcastle, might have threatened instability at what is acknowledged to be one of the Premier League's most stable clubs.

But Graham Potter gave no sense of that as he reflected on Brighton's first ever win at Old Trafford.

The issue for Brighton, as it is for every similar-sized club, is how to keep moving forward in a league where six clubs have so much finance and others, like Newcastle, can call on a huge supporter base in addition to fresh investment from Saudi Arabia.

