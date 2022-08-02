Dundee United have appointed Luigi Capuano as chief executive.

Capuano previously worked as the club's operations director and returns to Tannadice after a spell working with the SPFL.

United say he "will be responsible for leading the United executive team and all non-football parts of the club".

And Capuano commented: "My job now is to build on the great work done across Dundee United last season, ensuring myself and the rest of the executive team strive for even greater success in the future.”