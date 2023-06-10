Ruben Dias says Manchester City will not let their status as overwhelming favourites to win the Champions League affect their preparation for the final.

Pep Guardiola's side are tipped to beat Inter Milan in Istanbul and complete the Treble.

"I guess the biggest mistake we can make is to forget that this is a final," said Dias.

"People can say whatever they want but in my mind and in our mind there are no favourites. It’s a final and a final will always be a final no matter what you have done to reach it.

"When you are here, you can only start to be a favourite when you get on the pitch and start doing things.

"It’s a final of the Champions League. We couldn’t expect an easy job. It wouldn’t be the final if there was an easy job in front of you.

"We know the strengths of Inter - it’s not just one or two players but the whole team.

"We know the moment we don’t give them enough importance we are already making a mistake. We are not going to do that mistake."