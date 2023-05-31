If Manchester City beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final it will put "a dampener" on what is a "great season" according to The Devils' Advocate podcast presenter Joe McGrath.

United have already won the EFL Cup this year and are aiming for a domestic cup double with City chasing a treble.

On if United's season is still a success if they lose on Saturday, McGrath said: "It is a little bit in between.

"If you look at where we were last last season - we were terrible. The excuse about spending money, well just look at Chelsea.

"Look at the players who went out as well, we lost Pogba, Matic, Cavani and Ronaldo not long into the season and we never really replaced him.

"If you look at those factors and the fact we have won a trophy and got top four and almost every United fan I spoke to before the season started said if we get top four and trophy that would be a great season.

"But to put it into context, to lose the FA Cup final would put a damper on what is a great season."

