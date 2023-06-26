Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

You don't need me to tell you what a gifted player Ilkay Gundogan is, how important he's been to Manchester City and the void that's been left by a man who wore the captain's armband with excellency.

I just wanted to write my thanks to him for being a thoroughly decent human being. You see, in the media, we get a different dimension to the players - how they are with us.

Ilkay was always a handshake, a smile and a conversation. He was friendly and warm, but respectful in the knowledge that in low times, in difficult times, he'd be the face (or voice) of the club to speak out.

He didn't hold back, he spoke to me after the League Cup defeat at Southampton - a game Pep Guardiola said was his worst as City manager. He said the club needed to sort it out and find the solution (they did - they won the Treble).

He invested himself in giving back too - heavily involved in Community Integrated Care. One of his final acts as a Manchester City player was to pay for 100 people that use the charity's services to enjoy a meal while the Champions League final was on. Previously he'd hosted people with learning disabilities and autism at a box at City to celebrate his birthday, and he's done Christmas visits.

And when a good person leaves it does feel sad, but he also goes with the best wishes and fond memories.

On the pitch, if you want the fondest of memories, he still remains the only goalscorer to get me out of my seat in the commentary box for a goal. I'll let you debate which one.