St Johnstone v Hearts: Team news

Cammy MacPherson is back in the St Johnstone squad as they seek to leapfrog Hearts into fourth. Saints could end the year in third if they win and Aberdeen fail to beat Kilmarnock. Callum Booth is pushing for his comeback and both Murray Davidson and Chris Kane are not far off fitness.

Zander Clark will deputise in Hearts' goal for Scotland keeper Craig Gordon after he was ruled out for the rest of the season with a broken leg. Stephen Kingsley and Craig Halkett are unlikely to be fit as a result of injuries picked up against Dundee United.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "It's a big game - we have got three or four really big games to finish off the second quarter. We are in a good place but we really need to focus and finish in the top six, so it's a collective aim and thought process with the players."

Hearts midfielder Robert Snodgrass: "It's a manager's worst nightmare when you're constantly having to adapt and change formations, systems and personnel. It's probably the most I've seen at any club I've been at."

Did you know? Hearts have not won at McDiarmid Park in the league since November 2010, when a Ryan Stevenson strike four minutes into added time decided the game.