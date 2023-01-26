Southampton v Blackpool: Pick of the stats

  • Southampton and Blackpool haven’t met in the FA Cup since 2010-11, a 2-0 Saints win in the third round. The last time they faced each other in the fourth round was in 1975-76 – a 3-1 Southampton win in the season they went on and lifted the trophy.

  • This is the first meeting between Southampton and Blackpool in any competition since March 2012 when the Tangerines won 3-0 in a Championship match.

  • Southampton have progressed from 24 of their past 26 FA Cup ties against teams from a lower division than them; the exceptions were against Bristol Rovers in 2007-08 (lost 1-0) and 2018-19 against Derby (eliminated on penalties in a replay).

  • Blackpool have been knocked out in 11 of their past 13 FA Cup fourth-round ties and have only reached the fifth round once this century, doing so in 2011-12.