Southampton v Blackpool: Pick of the stats

Southampton and Blackpool haven’t met in the FA Cup since 2010-11, a 2-0 Saints win in the third round. The last time they faced each other in the fourth round was in 1975-76 – a 3-1 Southampton win in the season they went on and lifted the trophy.

This is the first meeting between Southampton and Blackpool in any competition since March 2012 when the Tangerines won 3-0 in a Championship match.

Southampton have progressed from 24 of their past 26 FA Cup ties against teams from a lower division than them; the exceptions were against Bristol Rovers in 2007-08 (lost 1-0) and 2018-19 against Derby (eliminated on penalties in a replay).