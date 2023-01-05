'Intensity' the difference under Beale - Devine

Adam Devine reckons Rangers are thriving with a new-found intensity since Michael Beale took charge.

The Englishman won his opening four fixtures before Celtic’s late equaliser in the Old Firm derby on Monday halted Beale’s perfect start.

Asked about the biggest change since the 42-year-old replaced the sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst, full-back Devine said: “Intensity. He’s very demanding in training and it’s very competitive. You need to win basically and that sets you up for a Saturday.

“Everybody is driving standards and wants to be the best player in training. It sets a real mood around the group that every day in training has to have real intensity.”

Having filled in for left-back Borna Barisic during the World Cup with starts in Beale’s first three games, right-back Devine is desperate to taste more first-team action.

“If you do well in training, the manager will pick you,” he added. “I’ve just got keep pushing and hopefully I’ll get my chance.

"I need to push Tav [James Tavernier], he’s pushing me. He’s a big role model on and and off the pitch. In training he gives me little ideas of what I can do better."