As he closes in on Jimmy Greaves' record as Tottenham's all-time leading goalscorer, former Premier League striker Glenn Murray says Harry Kane will have his sights set on breaking Alan Shearer's record too.

With his double against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Kane broke the record for the most goals in 300 Premier League games.

The England captain has now scored 264 goals for Spurs, only two behind Greaves' club record.

Murray told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "It’s absolutely incredible the rate that he’s scored goals and the way he has done it.

"He’s had options to leave and he’s not left, he’s stayed Tottenham. He’s a one-club man. He had a couple of loans where he had to learn his trade - he went out to Leicester and Norwich and a couple of other places - but he came back and had his heart set on being a Tottenham player.

"He has proved that giving a young man a little bit of time and patience pays off, without doubt. To see him chasing down Jimmy Greaves is incredible and there will be somebody else he’s chasing down after that.

"That’s the first port of call, but the second will be the Premier League [all-time scoring record]".

When asked about breaking Shearer's record, Kane said: "It’s always nice and being spoken about with names like Alan is always good. I’ll just have to keep it going and see what happens.

"I’m feeling fresh. I’m feeling fit. So hopefully I can finish the season strongly."

