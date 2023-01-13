Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool "cannot solve all problems in the transfer window" as he weighs up a squad that has been decimated by injuries.

Darwin Nunez is likely to miss out on Saturday's visit to Brighton, joining Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk on the absentee list.

"The situation is like it is," said Klopp. "My job is to use the boys we have and that is absolutely no problem.

"In a dreamland, you would just buy players and bring them in but I cannot see that happening. Injuries are the big shadow over all of us.

"Sometimes you can solve in the window but usually you just have to get through until all the boys come back."

Liverpool have already strengthened in January with the purchase of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven. He is in line for his first Premier League start at Amex Stadium but is unlikely to be joined by any other new arrivals.

"If something is out there, we will do it," Klopp said. "But if we buy another forward, when everyone comes back we cannot even name them all in our Champions League squad!

"In this specific situation, I don't think it will happen."