Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Anything other than a win wouldn't have defined the title race, but a win gives City a real boost heading into a six-week spell that sees them compete in three domestic competitions - and includes Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham twice in the league.

First half, I think Chelsea edged it. They were better going forward, hit the woodwork (and would later do it again in the second half). City looked a bit disjointed. I'm not sure the Kyle Walker - Joao Cancelo right-sided duo worked and Pep Guardiola saught to change that at half-time.

There was a switch after the break, suddenly Kevin De Bruyne looked fired up and when he's clicking the team does too. Things started to work, Chelsea began to sit back and feel the pressure. The goal was almost 'typical City'. Work it down the wing, play it across goal and someone's in the six-yard box to see it home.

What was also good to see was that City were never really 'holding on' to that 1-0 lead, maybe helped in part by Chelsea, but once in front you never really feared there'd be an equaliser.