Leicester City 3-0 Norwich City: Rodgers reaction

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, speaking to BBC Sport: "We gave up too much space in the first half. We were not aggressive enough in our pressing. We changed the structure of our team and from the first kick in the second half we were really dominant. We scored good goals and the intensity was there. A good performance and a clean sheet."

On Jamie Vardy: "He was outstanding tonight, his physicality, his running and pressing. The second goal was classic really. We worked it really well. Jamie does what he does. James Maddison scored a really good goal, he was outstanding this evening.

"Maddison has been our best player this season in terms of his efficiency. He had a spell out of the team but since he has come back everything about his game has improved over time."