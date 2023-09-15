Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola feels Dominic Solanke will find the net with increasing regularity this season, thanks in part to his fine attitude.

The 26 year-old has netted twice already and is a third of the way to matching his tally of six in the Premier League last season.

The forward signed a new deal with the Cherries over the international break, extending his stay with the club until 2027.

"He is a player that right now is performing really well and we hope he continues in the same way," Iraola said. "He has the attributes and willingness to improve. He does a lot of things very well.

"Obviously you talk to every striker, everyone wants to score more goals because it's the first thing you look at when you're analysing a striker.

"But I'm sure if he continues to play in this way, the team will provide him the chances and he will score the goals for sure.

"It's very good for the club because he wants to spend the best years of his career here."

