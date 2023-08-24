BK Hacken 2-2 Aberdeen: What did the manager say?

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson told BBC Scotland: "When you watch that performance, and by the way, they're a right good side, you could see how aggressive we were.

"What we did second half was we got a bit better with the ball, and when the two came together, we looked like a right good team.

"You could see the pressing, the speed we want to play at. We could have scored five or six goals tonight, against a really good side.

"We could have won it. It was a difficult night - you see the penalty, the game must have gone on for five minutes - I had no clue what was going on.

"I'm frustrated because we should have come away with a win, but what a brilliant comeback. I always felt that was in us.

"I don't think [the comeback] changes anything. You can see a team that wants to pass, and one that wants to go full throttle, and that was a brilliant game.

"You can see where we're trying to get to as a team. We're just getting going, but I tell you what, we look a handful.

"What a night for the fans - I said to the players to take them with you, because they will get you points throughout the season."