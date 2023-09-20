'Can Montgomery mark home debut with rare clean sheet?'

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

After letting a two-goal lead slip last weekend at Rugby Park, new boss Nick Montgomery was able to see at first hand where the majority of problems that have plagued Hibs in recent seasons lie.

Defensive frailties have been the burden that led to the departures of managers Jack Ross, Shaun Maloney and most recently Lee Johnson.

Cheap goals given away on a weekly basis have also over the years cost Hibs vital points and league placings that ultimately lead to money-spinning European spots.

The defence has incredibly managed only two clean sheets in their last 18 matches. Interestingly, both were against Aberdeen.

However, Rome was not built in a day and Montgomery should be given the time and the resources to put things right.

Another bumper crowd will be expected on Saturday for the visit of bottom club St Johnstone in Montgomery’s first home game.

A positive result and performance will be his objectives, although a rare clean sheet would also be welcome.