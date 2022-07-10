Hearts hit five past Bonnyrigg Rose

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson was "pleased with parts" of Saturday's 5-0 friendly win over Bonnyrigg Rose.

Summer signing Jorge Grant opened the scoring at Tynecastle, with Peter Haring, Liam Boyce, Aaron McEneff and Euan Henderson adding second-half goals.

"Credit to Bonnyrigg, I think they'll be a real handful in League Two," Neilson told HeartsTV.

"We created a number of early chances and didn't quite take them but as the game opened up we scored some good goals.

"We're still building fitness levels. I was pleased with some parts but there are still a lot of things to get polished off."